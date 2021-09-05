Advertisement

Medical Examiner identifies man involved in crime spree spanning four cities

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) - Authorities have identified a man killed by police following an abduction and a crime spree spanning four different cities on Friday.

The man’s identity has been released as 31-year-old David Wayne Marshall Jr. of Milwaukee.

As previously reported, Marshall allegedly carjacked a car with a man inside, and then drove to two Walmart locations and a gas station, where the victim went inside both chain stores and told a worker to call police.

Marshall may have known the victim based on how he approached him.

According to our sister station in Milwaukee, a source tells them the interaction was conversational, even as the gunman had the weapon out.

After a brief police chase following a reported second carjacking, the man crashed, exited the vehicle with a gun, and was shot and killed by police officers.

“Each day, we put this uniform on and place this badge over our hearts, and we go out not knowing the dangers seen and unseen we will encounter and might face,” said Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas. “We do it because we care, and we take pride in the work that we do and the services we deliver.”

Police say they’re still investigating and working to piece together everything that happened.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
Janet Pulvermacher
Silver Alert canceled for missing New Glarus woman
Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The 15-year-old was last seen on County Road N in Arpin, WI.
Missing Wood County girl spotted in Madison, may be headed to Utah
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began

Latest News

Rollover crash
MPD: Rollover crash on Madison’s east side
Court rules Catholic school wrongfully fired gay substitute
Candle in Dark Room.
Body of climber from Colorado recovered from Bolivian peak
Team Rubicon looking for clothing donations for Afghan refugees