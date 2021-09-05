MPD investigating overnight armed robbery at Kwik Trip

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect in an alleged armed robbery at Kwik Trip Saturday night .

According to an incident report, officers were dispatched to the 3100 block Maple Grove Drive around 11:54 p.m.

The suspect allegedly entered the store with a handgun and demanded money, according to officials.

No injuries are reported, but the MPD says the suspect left with an undermined amount of money and is still at large.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black mask, black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

