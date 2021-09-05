Advertisement

MPD: Rollover crash on Madison’s east side

Rollover crash
Rollover crash(Adrienne Sella)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At least one vehicle was involved in a rollover crash on Madison’s east side Sunday afternoon.

Dane Co. Dispatch said that around 12:15 p.m., MPD and MFD were sent to assist a crash on Hoard St.

Directly in front of the crash was a AAA sign reminding drivers to slow down in residential areas.

Neither MPD nor MFD had information about how many people were involved or knew of any injuries.

No responding agency knew the cause of the crash.

