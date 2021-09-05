Quick showers tonight; break out the grill for Labor Day!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get the grills ready for Labor Day! Sunshine and comfortable temperatures are capping off a fantastic holiday weekend. We’ll be on the lookout for a few isolated showers (perhaps a clap of thunder) this evening. Most will stay dry.

Cloud cover was increasing across southern Wisconsin Sunday afternoon. Sunshine stays in place for most, but a few places could see isolated showers (and perhaps a crack of thunder) late this evening. This is due to a passing cold front. Winds turn out of the NW and keep Labor Day in the mid - upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

The next weather system moves in on Tuesday. A stronger cold front prompts scattered showers and storms to drop through Wisconsin. Models have been adjusting timing on this front. The front appears to make its way through the Capital Region by late morning - early afternoon. If the front comes later, temperatures will be warmer and there’s a better chance for stronger storms. The front clears and breezy NW winds usher in cooler & drier air for mid-week.

Highs drop into the lower and mid 70s for Wednesday & Thursday. Sunshine and passing clouds hang around until Saturday. Another weather system brings chances for showers early next weekend.

