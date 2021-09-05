Wisconsin Beef Council: Fire up your smoker for these flavorful recipes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fire up the smoker and enjoy the delicious taste of smoked beef. From traditional barbecue dishes to recipes with more flair, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shares recipes for expert and beginner pitmasters alike.

Beef Strip Steak is smoked and served with a blue cheese-wine sauce. Add salad greens for a complete meal.

INGREDIENTS

2 beef Strip Steaks, Boneless, 1-inch thick, about 1 pound

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 cups mixed salad greens

Blue Cheese-Wine Sauce:

2 ounces crumbled blue cheese

1/4 cup white wine

1 teaspoon minced garlic

DIRECTIONS

Add wood chunks, chips or pellets to smoker according to manufacturer’s instructions. Preheat smoker to 225°F. Combine paprika, pepper and salt in small bowl. Coat steaks with spice mixture. Place steaks in smoker according to manufacturer’s instructions. Set timer for 15 minutes depending on desired smoke flavor. When steaks are done smoking, carefully remove from smoker. Preheat a 12-inch nonstick skillet on medium heat until hot. Add steaks and cook 12 to 15 minutes or until internal temperature reaches medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steaks from skillet; keep warm. In same skillet heat cheese, wine and garlic 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese melts. stirring often. Thinly slice steaks. Place steak on salad greens, drizzle with Blue Cheese-Wine Sauce, as desired.

Beef Top Sirloin Steak is smoked, then skewered with tomatoes, red onions and olives. Sprinkle these skewers with grated Manchego cheese to impress your guests.

INGREDIENTS

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak, 1- inch thick, about 1 pound, cut into 24, 1-inch cubes

1 large red onion, trimmed, halved, cut into 16 wedges

16 medium cherry tomatoes

16 large Queen Spanish olives

1/4 teaspoon salt

Marinade:

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Garnish:

Grated manchego cheese (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Combine Marinade ingredients in a food-safe plastic bag. Add beef Top Sirloin Steak cubes; turn cubes coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes. Add wood chunks, chips or pellets to smoker according to manufacturer’s instructions. Preheat smoker to 225°F. Remove cubes from marinade; discard marinade. Place cubes in smoker according to manufacturer’s instructions. Set timer for 10 to 15 minutes depending on desired smoke flavor. When cubes are done smoking, carefully remove from smoker. Thread cubes, onions, tomatoes and olives evenly onto eight 12-inch metal skewers, leaving small spaces between pieces. Cook’s Tip: Any large pitted olive variety may be used. Place skewers on grid over medium heat. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 11 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Season with salt, if desired. Top skewers with cheese, as desired.



