Average Wisconsin cranberry crop expected after dry summer

Wisconsin Cranberry Growers Association executive director Tom Lochner says this year’s estimated crop is closer to the state’s average of 5.5 million barrels
(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s cranberry crop is expected to end up being about average — or above average — by the time harvest begins in about a month.

The U.S. Cranberry Marketing Committee forecast in August that Wisconsin growers will produce 4.92 million barrels this year.

But Wisconsin Cranberry Growers Association executive director Tom Lochner says this year’s estimated crop is closer to the state’s average of 5.5 million barrels.

He says there are still a few weeks to go before the harvest starts, and the continued warm weather might help the cranberries grow a little more.

