Advertisement

Badgers’ Mertz remains optimistic after disappointing opener

Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football gameagainst Penn State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz wants to make sure he doesn’t let his struggles in a season-opening loss impact the rest of his year.

Mertz threw two interceptions in the final 2½ minutes as the 12th-ranked Badgers failed to convert numerous scoring opportunities and fell 16-10 to No. 19 Penn State.

Wisconsin will try to bounce back Saturday when it hosts Eastern Michigan.

The Badgers have gone 4-4 in Mertz’s eight career starts with their fortunes depending on how well he protects the football.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began
Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
State Dept. recommends 19 cities to Afghan, Iraqi immigrants; no Wisconsin cities on list
The Madison Police Dept. released this photograph of a suspect in an armed robbery on Sept. 2,...
Convenience store on Madison’s west side robbed at gunpoint
Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be filled with fans when the season opens on Sept. 4.
New COVID-19 rules for Badger Game Day

Latest News

Packers’ Za’Darius Smith practices again on limited basis
Wisconsin's Isaac Guerendo runs for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college...
Defense helps No. 19 Penn State edge No. 12 Wisconsin 16-10
Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias can't catch a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa...
Arenado hits 2 of Cards’ 6 HRs in 15-4 blowout of Brewers
Friday Football Blitz: Week 2
Friday Football Blitz: Week 3