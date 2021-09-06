Advertisement

Doctors see growing number of respiratory disease in kids

University of Wisconsin Health pediatrician Greg DeMuri says some children are getting both illnesses at once
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Pediatricians and public health officials say a common respiratory disease that most children can easily deal with is spreading earlier than usual in Wisconsin.

The disease, called respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, usually results in mild symptoms, but can be severe in infants and older adults. The symptoms for RSV are similar to that of COVID-19, so officials say testing for COVID-19 is important.

University of Wisconsin Health pediatrician Greg DeMuri says some children are getting both illnesses at once.

In Wisconsin, RSV cases started climbing in July and have going up ever since. As of Aug. 21, 1,630 patients have been tested for RSV and 298 were positive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began
Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
State Dept. recommends 19 cities to Afghan, Iraqi immigrants; no Wisconsin cities on list
The Madison Police Dept. released this photograph of a suspect in an armed robbery on Sept. 2,...
Convenience store on Madison’s west side robbed at gunpoint
Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be filled with fans when the season opens on Sept. 4.
New COVID-19 rules for Badger Game Day

Latest News

Col. Bart Van Roo, commander of the 115th Fighter Wing, recounts the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
115th Fighter Wing commander says Sept. 11 changed what it means to serve
Average Wisconsin cranberry crop expected after dry summer
Clay Phillips warms up for his tee time at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona, WI
50 rounds, 50 states, 50 days: golfer plays Verona course during fundraising escapade
aME
Middle school, American Family Insurance partner for local murals