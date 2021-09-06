Madison women hike 31 miles to support female athletes in Afghanistan

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane County women hiked a 50K Sunday, all to support girls in Afghanistan, by raising money for Ascend Athletics, a nonprofit which trains young women as leaders through hiking and mountain climbing. The women said as climbers themselves, they wanted to help.

Jahna Cook and Danielle Jefko said their goal Sunday was to hike 31 miles in 14 hours. They hiked along the Ice Age Trail, starting near Lodi and ending at Devil’s Lake.

“It hurts and it’s hard,” Jefko said.

Cook said they wanted to find a way to support people in Afghanistan, but did not know how at first.

“We were feeling really disheartened because it was like, what are we going to do? How can we make an impact?” she explained.

Then, Jefko discovered Ascend Athletics, a nonprofit on the ground in Afghanistan that teaches girls how to hike and mountain climb. She shared more information and a documentary with Cook.

“Watching these girls and listening to them talk, there’s so much fire behind them,” Jefko remembered.

Both women are climbers themselves, and they immediately connected with these girls’ stories.

“Being able to do it openly and freely...We know what that feels like. I would love for that to continue,” Jefko said.

Cook added, “We want to get that back for them.”

With that connection in mind, they planned the 50K trek. Cook explained Ascend holds a similar 50K fundraiser every year in UK.

“We can’t go to the UK, so we were like, ‘Let’s do a sister hike here,’” Cook said.

Cook also explained that through following Ascend’s social media, they learned the nonprofit had evacuated some of its team members and girls, but some remained in Afghanistan. The organization is working to evacuate the rest of the team and relocate everyone, and Cook and Jefko hope the money they raise can help.

The two started with a goal of just $500.

“Within a few hours, we were already $100 over that,” Jefko remembered.

Now, their GoFundMe campaign has raised over $2,700.

“It feels like we’re making a difference somehow,” Jefko said.

This 50K trek is the longest hike the two women have ever done, and it has not been easy.

“I can hardly feel my feet,” Jefko said, laughing. She continued, “And I’m leaning heavily on my stick.”

However, both women said the girls in Afghanistan they want to help are suffering much more. To keep them going through the hike, they printed out pictures and quotes from those girls - one for every mile.

The quote for Mile 21 reads, “We should stay strong and not complain,” something Jefko said has been helping her push through. For Mile 13, the quote reads, “I just ignore it and endure and face the challenges so I can pave the way for other girls.”

This 31-mile hike is not the end for Jefko or Cook.

“We’ve just been so profoundly moved and impacted, and their problems aren’t going to stop right now,” Jefko explained.

Both women said they want to keep supporting Ascend, and they are considering making this trek an annual tradition.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.