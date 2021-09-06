Middle school, American Family Insurance partner for local murals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sherman middle school in Madison — in partnership with American Family Insurance — unveiled two murals Friday.

The art focuses on themes of diversity and equity, with students having a hand in creating the murals. The winning student design was chosen and painted by a locally commissioned artist.

“Having representation and art that represents the students we serve here is huge,” Principal Alex Thompson said. “So, it’s something we can always look to especially when we need a reminder of our values so we can stay on that path.”

The murals were designed in 2019, but production was paused because of the pandemic.

