MPD: Shots fired at Penn Park
An NBC15 viewer called the tip into our newsroom around 5:30 p.m. Monday
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shots fired have been reported at Penn Park in Madison on Monday, according to the Madison Police Dept.
Authorities confirmed they received report of shots fired on the 2100 block of Fisher Street at approximately 3:52 p.m.
MPD and the Madison Fire Dept. arrived on scene.
