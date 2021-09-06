Advertisement

MPD: Shots fired at Penn Park

(KCRG)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shots fired have been reported at Penn Park in Madison on Monday, according to the Madison Police Dept.

An NBC15 viewer called the tip into our newsroom around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities confirmed they received report of shots fired on the 2100 block of Fisher Street at approximately 3:52 p.m.

MPD and the Madison Fire Dept. arrived on scene.

NBC15 will continue to follow the investigation.

