A Pleasant Labor Day Forecast

Plenty of sunshine is expected through the week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather around here today. Plenty of sunshine is expected with the ridge in control. There is a cold front to the west which is expected to move toward southern Wisconsin over the next couple days. There is a chance of a few showers popping up along that front tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will be a little above average over the next couple days. Highs are expected in the upper 70s. By Tuesday, southerly wind will force warmer air northward and highs are expected to reach 80. Cooler temperatures will then follow behind the cold front on Wednesday and Thursday. The forecast for the upcoming weekend looks good with sunshine and highs near 80 degrees.

Mild temperatures and sunshine are expected through most of the week.
Mild temperatures and sunshine are expected through most of the week.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 77. Wind: Northeast 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 58. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers. High: 80.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 73.

Badger Forecast
Cloudy & Damp Saturday