Silver alert issued for missing Madison man

Wearing white t-shirt, black pants, gray and black slide-on Sketchers tennis shoes
86 year old Norbert Adelbert Meier HT/Weight: 6'0" 180 lbs EYES: Brown HAIR: Gray/balding RACE: White UNIQUE PHYSICAL FEATURES: Has a prosthetic left eye LAST SEEN WEARING: White t-shirt, black pants, gray and black slide-on Sketchers tennis shoes(MPD)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A silver alert has been issued for 86-year-old Norbert Adelbert Meier of Madison.

Meir was last seen at 8:00 p.m. Sunday when he left his residence and went on a walk and did not return.

He was last seen on foot wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, gray and black slide-on Sketchers tennis shoes at the 6100 block of Dell Dr. in Madison.

Meier is approximately 6 foot, 180 lbs., has grey/ balding hair, brown eyes and a left prosthetic eye.

If you have any information on Meier’s location please call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-266-4923.

