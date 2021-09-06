Advertisement

Tuesday cold front brings a few storms & gusty winds

Scattered showers and storms arrive in Madison around lunchtime Tuesday. Expect late day sunshine & a breeze.
Scattered showers and a few storms are possible along a cold front late Tuesday morning and...
Scattered showers and a few storms are possible along a cold front late Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High-pressure has kept Labor Day sunny & comfortable. Temperatures rose into the mid & upper 70s area-wide. The clear sky will remain overhead throughout much of the overnight before winds switch out of the SW.

An approaching frontal boundary will increase cloud cover by Tuesday morning. SW Winds allow temperatures to climb into the upper 70s - near 80ºF. Some places may get a bit warmer depending on the front’s arrival. Scattered showers and storms are possible as early as 7 a.m. farther NW of Madison to just after 1 p.m. - in SE Wisconsin. Coverage and strength of the storms will increase later in the morning and into the afternoon. The bulk of the rain and strongest storms will take place East of the NB15 viewing area.

Winds will be breezy during this period with winds gusting to 30 mph at times. Gusty NW winds take over for the second half of the day - cooling things off. Temperatures top out in the lower - mid 70s on Wednesday & Thursday. Warmer weather moves back in next weekend - along with shower chances on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began
Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
State Dept. recommends 19 cities to Afghan, Iraqi immigrants; no Wisconsin cities on list
The Madison Police Dept. released this photograph of a suspect in an armed robbery on Sept. 2,...
Convenience store on Madison’s west side robbed at gunpoint
Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be filled with fans when the season opens on Sept. 4.
New COVID-19 rules for Badger Game Day

Latest News

Mild temperatures and sunshine are expected through most of the week.
A Pleasant Labor Day Forecast
Labor Day features some great grilling weather!
Quick showers tonight; break out the grill for Labor Day!
Lots of sunshine is expected over the next couple days. Temperatures will be a little above...
Sunshine Returns for Today and Labor Day
A few passing showers may move by Sunday evening. Otherwise, the holiday weekend looks sunny &...
Dodging a Few Showers; Sunny Labor Day Ahead