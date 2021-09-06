Tuesday cold front brings a few storms & gusty winds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High-pressure has kept Labor Day sunny & comfortable. Temperatures rose into the mid & upper 70s area-wide. The clear sky will remain overhead throughout much of the overnight before winds switch out of the SW.

An approaching frontal boundary will increase cloud cover by Tuesday morning. SW Winds allow temperatures to climb into the upper 70s - near 80ºF. Some places may get a bit warmer depending on the front’s arrival. Scattered showers and storms are possible as early as 7 a.m. farther NW of Madison to just after 1 p.m. - in SE Wisconsin. Coverage and strength of the storms will increase later in the morning and into the afternoon. The bulk of the rain and strongest storms will take place East of the NB15 viewing area.

Winds will be breezy during this period with winds gusting to 30 mph at times. Gusty NW winds take over for the second half of the day - cooling things off. Temperatures top out in the lower - mid 70s on Wednesday & Thursday. Warmer weather moves back in next weekend - along with shower chances on Saturday.

