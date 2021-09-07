20-year-old killed in east side homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday evening on Madison’s east side.

At around 6:45 p.m., a 20-year-old was found with injuries at the 4600 block of Marth Ln., Dane Co. Dispatch said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

MPD believes this to be a targeted event, and the Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

