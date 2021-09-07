Advertisement

20-year-old killed in east side homicide

(WDBJ)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday evening on Madison’s east side.

At around 6:45 p.m., a 20-year-old was found with injuries at the 4600 block of Marth Ln., Dane Co. Dispatch said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

MPD believes this to be a targeted event, and the Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began
Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
State Dept. recommends 19 cities to Afghan, Iraqi immigrants; no Wisconsin cities on list
The Madison Police Dept. released this photograph of a suspect in an armed robbery on Sept. 2,...
Convenience store on Madison’s west side robbed at gunpoint
Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be filled with fans when the season opens on Sept. 4.
New COVID-19 rules for Badger Game Day

Latest News

NBC15 Leigh Mills and DPI State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly.
New State Superintendent shares lessons learned, advice for parents as new school year starts
New State Superintendent shares lessons learned, advice for parents as new school year starts
New State Superintendent shares lessons learned, advice for parents as new school year starts
64-year-old man shot several times in attempted homicide
Clay Phillips warms up for his tee time at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona, WI
50 rounds, 50 states, 50 days: golfer plays Verona course during fundraising escapade