Badgers fall to No. 18 in latest AP Poll

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin football dropped to No.18 overall in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Football Poll. The Badgers were previously ranked No. 12 heading into week one. The Badgers dropped their home opener to Penn State, who climbed up to No.11 in the poll.

Wisconsin will host Eastern Michigan on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium.

ASSOCIATED PRESS NCAA FOOTBALL POLL

1. Alabama (1-0)

2. Georgia (1-0)

3. Ohio State (1-0)

4. Oklahoma (1-0)

5. Texas A&M (1-0)

6. Clemson (0-1)

7. Cincinnati (1-0)

8. Notre Dame (1-0)

9. Iowa State (1-0)

10. Iowa (1-0)

11. Penn State (1-0)

12. Oregon (1-0)

13. Florida (1-0)

14. USC (1-0)

15. Texas (1-0)

16. UCLA (2-0)

17. Coastal Carolina (1-0)

18. Wisconsin (0-1)

19. Virginia Tech (1-0)

20. Ole Miss (1-0)

21. Utah (1-0)

22. Miami (FL) (0-1)

23. Arizona State (1-0)

24. North Carolina (0-1)

25. Auburn (1-0)

Others receiving votes:

TCU 80, North Carolina State 69, UCF 61, Liberty 57, LSU 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma State 39, Indiana 37, Michigan State 28, Nevada 23, Kansas State 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, Brigham Young 10, Boston College 8, Ball State 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida State 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian State 1

