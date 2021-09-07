Advertisement

Badgers fall to No. 18 in latest AP Poll

After losing to Penn State 16-10
Wisconsin's Chimere Dike drops a pass in the end zone in front of Penn State's Daequan Hardy...
Wisconsin's Chimere Dike drops a pass in the end zone in front of Penn State's Daequan Hardy during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Penn State won 16-10. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin football dropped to No.18 overall in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Football Poll. The Badgers were previously ranked No. 12 heading into week one. The Badgers dropped their home opener to Penn State, who climbed up to No.11 in the poll.

Wisconsin will host Eastern Michigan on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium.

ASSOCIATED PRESS NCAA FOOTBALL POLL

1. Alabama (1-0)

2. Georgia (1-0)

3. Ohio State (1-0)

4. Oklahoma (1-0)

5. Texas A&M (1-0)

6. Clemson (0-1)

7. Cincinnati (1-0)

8. Notre Dame (1-0)

9. Iowa State (1-0)

10. Iowa (1-0)

11. Penn State (1-0)

12. Oregon (1-0)

13. Florida (1-0)

14. USC (1-0)

15. Texas (1-0)

16. UCLA (2-0)

17. Coastal Carolina (1-0)

18. Wisconsin (0-1)

19. Virginia Tech (1-0)

20. Ole Miss (1-0)

21. Utah (1-0)

22. Miami (FL) (0-1)

23. Arizona State (1-0)

24. North Carolina (0-1)

25. Auburn (1-0)

Others receiving votes:

TCU 80, North Carolina State 69, UCF 61, Liberty 57, LSU 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma State 39, Indiana 37, Michigan State 28, Nevada 23, Kansas State 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, Brigham Young 10, Boston College 8, Ball State 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida State 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian State 1

