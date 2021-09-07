Advertisement

Battle rifle stolen from car near downtown Madison

(FILE)
(FILE)(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A battle rifle left inside a vehicle was reported stolen Monday evening near downtown Madison.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the victim told investigators the vehicle was locked when someone broke in and found the hidden FAL rifle.

The theft was reported around 5:15 p.m. in the 500 block of W. Johnson St. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing

At the time of the report, police did not release any information about a potential suspect.

and police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be left with Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or reported online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began
Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
State Dept. recommends 19 cities to Afghan, Iraqi immigrants; no Wisconsin cities on list
The Madison Police Dept. released this photograph of a suspect in an armed robbery on Sept. 2,...
Convenience store on Madison’s west side robbed at gunpoint
Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be filled with fans when the season opens on Sept. 4.
New COVID-19 rules for Badger Game Day

Latest News

The 16-year-old is believed to be traveling with an unknown person from Madison.
Missing 16-year-old found safe, Evansville police report
West Allis police investigate a homicide on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
West Allis police investigate child’s death as homicide
Martha Ln
Violent Crimes Unit takes over the investigation of a Labor Day homicide
A warm day is expected today. Highs will be in the lower 80s with rain likely.
Warmer with a Few Showers Today