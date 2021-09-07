Battle rifle stolen from car near downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A battle rifle left inside a vehicle was reported stolen Monday evening near downtown Madison.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the victim told investigators the vehicle was locked when someone broke in and found the hidden FAL rifle.

The theft was reported around 5:15 p.m. in the 500 block of W. Johnson St. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing

At the time of the report, police did not release any information about a potential suspect.

and police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be left with Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or reported online at p3tips.com.

