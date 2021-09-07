Advertisement

Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week kicks off

Six local restaurants will offer two-course lunch or three-course dinner options throughout the week
Geronimo Hospitality Group announces the return of Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week, September...
Geronimo Hospitality Group announces the return of Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week, September 7-12, at various restaurants throughout the city.(Geronimo Hospitality Group)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Local foodies are invited to enjoy lunch, dinner and live music at Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week, September 7-12.

According to host Geronimo Hospitality Group, the event will take place at six local restaurants throughout the city.

“Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week was created to connect diners with restaurants and culinary experiences they may not have tried yet or visited in a while,” Jeff Whiteman, COO of Geronimo Hospitality Group said. “It’s a great reason to get out and enjoy the many great things downtown Beloit has to offer. Your taste buds will thank you.”

The restaurants will offer two-course lunch or three-course dinner options throughout the week.

Each restaurant will feature specially priced lunch and dinner prix-fixe menu selections. Menu prices will range from $12-$40 per meal, Geronimo Hospitality Group said.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Bessie’s Diner
  • Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar
  • Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint
  • Standard Tavern at Beloit Club
  • truk’t
  • Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian

For more information on the event, including the live music schedule, visit Facebook or www.bitesofbeloit.com.

