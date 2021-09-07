Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week kicks off

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Local foodies are invited to enjoy lunch, dinner and live music at Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week, September 7-12.

According to host Geronimo Hospitality Group, the event will take place at six local restaurants throughout the city.

“Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week was created to connect diners with restaurants and culinary experiences they may not have tried yet or visited in a while,” Jeff Whiteman, COO of Geronimo Hospitality Group said. “It’s a great reason to get out and enjoy the many great things downtown Beloit has to offer. Your taste buds will thank you.”

The restaurants will offer two-course lunch or three-course dinner options throughout the week.

Each restaurant will feature specially priced lunch and dinner prix-fixe menu selections. Menu prices will range from $12-$40 per meal, Geronimo Hospitality Group said.

Participating restaurants include:

Bessie’s Diner

Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar

Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint

Standard Tavern at Beloit Club

truk’t

Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian

For more information on the event, including the live music schedule, visit Facebook or www.bitesofbeloit.com.

