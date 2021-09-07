Advertisement

Breezy & Cooler Mid-week

NW winds bring in more mild air for Wednesday & Thursday. The heat is back next weekend!
Lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures are headed our way!
Lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures are headed our way!
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cold front which brought showers & storms to southern Wisconsin is exiting the region. Breezy NW winds and clearing skies are expected this evening. Winds should die down after sunset.

Lows fall into the mid 50s area-wide tonight under a mainly clear sky. Cooler temperatures - in the lower to mid 70s - are expected tomorrow. Winds will increase again during the afternoon. Gusts could top 25-30 mph in some spots.

The pleasant weather continues through Friday. Warmer temperatures are expected into Saturday as SW winds bring in more humidity. A few showers are possible at the start of the weekend. Highs top out near 80ºF. The next chance of rain arrives late Monday into Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

