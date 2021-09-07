Advertisement

City of Evansville Police Dept. issues endangered missing persons alert for 16-year-old

The 16-year-old is believed to be traveling with an unknown person from Madison.
The 16-year-old is believed to be traveling with an unknown person from Madison.(City of Evansville PD)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Evansville Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old who was last seen on Friday, Sept. 3.

Police say Hanna Williams, who goes by Storm, told their mother they were going on a camping trip, but this turned out to be a lie. Their mother found out from three of Storm’s friends, that Storm was possibly planning to move to Hawaii.

Storm is believed to be traveling with an unknown person from Madison.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Storm was active on Facebook Messenger, but now is not picking up their phone.

Police say Storm was last seen wearing a blank tank top, black Skeleton pants with the skull of “Jack” from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on them, and possibly a fishnet shirt.

Police say Storm was last seen on Friday, Sept. 3.
Police say Storm was last seen on Friday, Sept. 3.(City of Evansville PD)

Storm is described as 5′6″ about 140 lbs. with gray, shoulder length hair and has blue eyes.

They have three piercing’s on their nose and one on their lip. Storm also has multiple scars on their arms.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact the City of Evansville Police Department at 608-882-2292.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began
Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
State Dept. recommends 19 cities to Afghan, Iraqi immigrants; no Wisconsin cities on list
The Madison Police Dept. released this photograph of a suspect in an armed robbery on Sept. 2,...
Convenience store on Madison’s west side robbed at gunpoint
Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be filled with fans when the season opens on Sept. 4.
New COVID-19 rules for Badger Game Day

Latest News

20-year-old killed in east side homicide
NBC15 Leigh Mills and DPI State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly.
New State Superintendent shares lessons learned, advice for parents as new school year starts
New State Superintendent shares lessons learned, advice for parents as new school year starts
New State Superintendent shares lessons learned, advice for parents as new school year starts
Clay Phillips warms up for his tee time at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona, WI
50 rounds, 50 states, 50 days: golfer plays Verona course during fundraising escapade