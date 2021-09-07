City of Evansville Police Dept. issues endangered missing persons alert for 16-year-old

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Evansville Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old who was last seen on Friday, Sept. 3.

Police say Hanna Williams, who goes by Storm, told their mother they were going on a camping trip, but this turned out to be a lie. Their mother found out from three of Storm’s friends, that Storm was possibly planning to move to Hawaii.

Storm is believed to be traveling with an unknown person from Madison.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Storm was active on Facebook Messenger, but now is not picking up their phone.

Police say Storm was last seen wearing a blank tank top, black Skeleton pants with the skull of “Jack” from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on them, and possibly a fishnet shirt.

Police say Storm was last seen on Friday, Sept. 3. (City of Evansville PD)

Storm is described as 5′6″ about 140 lbs. with gray, shoulder length hair and has blue eyes.

They have three piercing’s on their nose and one on their lip. Storm also has multiple scars on their arms.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact the City of Evansville Police Department at 608-882-2292.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.