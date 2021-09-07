Construction of new $18 million Beloit intermediate school concludes

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - An $18-million construction project to build a new Beloit intermediate school concluded Tuesday.

According to Scherrer Construction Co., Inc., the new Garden Prairie Intermediate School will replace the current Townview Elementary School in the Beloit Turner School District.

Scherrer Construction, in partnership with Bray Architects, built the 86,000-square-foot building which features updated infrastructure, improved learning environments and an upgraded safety and security system.

“The way we educate students continues to evolve, as do the buildings we teach them in,” Ben Templin, principal and executive vice president of Scherrer Construction said.

Specialized, themed academic wings were created to enhance student learning and inspiration, Scherrer Construction said. Riverfront, farmland and wilderness are among the new academic wings which will each have separate locker areas, bathrooms and breakout rooms.

“The specialized wings and learning areas throughout the Garden Prairie Intermediate School will help students prepare for the future and learn in the most optimal space possible for years to come,” Templin said.

The new space also includes a new cafeteria, a two-station gym, a library and media center, as well as a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) area.

