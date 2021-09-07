Advertisement

Construction of new $18 million Beloit intermediate school concludes

Specialized, themed academic wings were created to enhance student learning and inspiration
Construction on the new $18 million Garden Prairie Intermediate School wraps up.
Construction on the new $18 million Garden Prairie Intermediate School wraps up.(Scherrer Construction Co., Inc.)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - An $18-million construction project to build a new Beloit intermediate school concluded Tuesday.

According to Scherrer Construction Co., Inc., the new Garden Prairie Intermediate School will replace the current Townview Elementary School in the Beloit Turner School District.

Scherrer Construction, in partnership with Bray Architects, built the 86,000-square-foot building which features updated infrastructure, improved learning environments and an upgraded safety and security system.

“The way we educate students continues to evolve, as do the buildings we teach them in,” Ben Templin, principal and executive vice president of Scherrer Construction said.

Specialized, themed academic wings were created to enhance student learning and inspiration, Scherrer Construction said. Riverfront, farmland and wilderness are among the new academic wings which will each have separate locker areas, bathrooms and breakout rooms.

“The specialized wings and learning areas throughout the Garden Prairie Intermediate School will help students prepare for the future and learn in the most optimal space possible for years to come,” Templin said.

The new space also includes a new cafeteria, a two-station gym, a library and media center, as well as a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) area.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
State Dept. recommends 19 cities to Afghan, Iraqi immigrants; no Wisconsin cities on list
Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be filled with fans when the season opens on Sept. 4.
New COVID-19 rules for Badger Game Day

Latest News

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations top 1,000
Christopher Anderson, 30
Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois
Wisconsin's Chimere Dike drops a pass in the end zone in front of Penn State's Daequan Hardy...
Badgers fall to No. 18 in latest AP Poll
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols