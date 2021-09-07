Advertisement

Evers sets torrid pace on pardons, simplifies applications

Gov. Tony Evers vetoes multiple GOP backed election reform bills at the Wisconsin statehouse,...
(WMTV-TV/Erin Sullivan)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is setting a torrid pace on granting pardons after his predecessor didn’t issue any for eight years, and he’s streamlining and simplifying the application process.

“As I said when I reinstated the pardon board, I believe in forgiveness and the power of redemption, and I believe the people of Wisconsin do, too,” Evers said.

The new executive order will allow people who meet stricter criteria to have their application sent directly to the governor’s office by the Parole Advisory Board chair, thereby skipping the board hearing. To take that step, a person will have to have been convicted of non-violent offenses only and a “sufficient amount of time” will have had to pass since the conviction, the Evers administration explained.

“Hearing from any one of our pardon recipients you’ll hear stories of redemption, service to others, and hope for the future,” the Democratic governor continued.

Evers on Tuesday announced 71 additional pardons, bringing his total issued since taking office less than three years ago to 263. Full list here.

He’s on pace to issue more pardons in three years than the nearly 300 that former Gov. Jim Doyle did over eight years.

Evers has already surpassed the 262 pardons issued by Govs. Tommy Thompson and Scott McCallum over the 16 years before Doyle took office.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker didn’t issue a single pardon during his eight years in office before Evers defeated him in 2018.

