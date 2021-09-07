Man accused of luring victims with dating app in several Dane Co. crimes

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of using a dating app to lure victims is being connected to several crimes in Dane County, including a substantial battery, police say.

Monona Police Department stated their investigation started in early September after a victim of battery and robbery told officers they met the suspect through a dating app.

Police say the suspect, Menes Weightman, used the fake name Mychael Henderson. The department allegedly linked Weightman to stolen vehicle, theft, battery and robbery cases.

The suspect is described as a 43-year-old man who is bald and muscular. He may be driving a 2005 Toyota Solara with Wisconsin plates AKS-4051, officers report. Monona PD said he my be using the app Grindr to meet his victims. Victims also reported that the suspect told them he was from Texas.

The department explained they do not know where Weightman is, but he has contacts and arrests across the US, including in Alaska.

Monona Police say they have requested a warrant for Weightman’s arrest and plan to charge him with substantial battery and strong-armed robbery.

Anyone that sees the suspect on social media or a dating app should use caution, Monona PD adds.

Authorities ask that anyone who has been a victim of a crime by Weightman, but has not reported it, to tell police. People should call the Monona PD at (608) 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or text “MONONA” with a tip to TIP411 (847411).

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.