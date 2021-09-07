Advertisement

Man accused of OWI after crashing stolen car in McFarland

Officers found paraphernalia in the vehicle and determined that Poppe was under the influence of a controlled substance
(WKYT)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old Spring Green man has been accused of 2nd Offense Operating While Intoxicated after crashing a stolen vehicle into a curb, according to McFarland PD.

Authorities were dispatched to the 5900 block of Juniper Ridge in McFarland for report of a vehicle crashing into a curb.

The driver of the vehicle, Paul Poppe, was found slumped over the steering wheel, McFarland PD said. Officers ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle was reported stolen from Madison.

Officers then found paraphernalia in the vehicle and determined that Poppe was under the influence of a controlled substance.

A large variety of other property, also suspected stolen, was found in the vehicle.

Poppe was booked into Dane County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated 2nd Offense and a Probation Violation. Further charges relating to the stolen vehicle and property are anticipated, McFarland PD said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
State Dept. recommends 19 cities to Afghan, Iraqi immigrants; no Wisconsin cities on list
Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be filled with fans when the season opens on Sept. 4.
New COVID-19 rules for Badger Game Day

Latest News

Afghan evacuees look through shoes at a donation facility run by U.S. Soldiers and civilians at...
Donations for Afghan refugees arrive at Fort McCoy
Donations for Afghan refugees arrive at Fort McCoy
Donations for Afghan refugees arrive at Fort McCoy
Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers visit Fort McCoy
Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers visit Fort McCoy
Son attacks mom with swords in Monona apartment
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin