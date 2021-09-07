Man accused of OWI after crashing stolen car in McFarland

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old Spring Green man has been accused of 2nd Offense Operating While Intoxicated after crashing a stolen vehicle into a curb, according to McFarland PD.

Authorities were dispatched to the 5900 block of Juniper Ridge in McFarland for report of a vehicle crashing into a curb.

The driver of the vehicle, Paul Poppe, was found slumped over the steering wheel, McFarland PD said. Officers ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle was reported stolen from Madison.

Officers then found paraphernalia in the vehicle and determined that Poppe was under the influence of a controlled substance.

A large variety of other property, also suspected stolen, was found in the vehicle.

Poppe was booked into Dane County Jail for Operating While Intoxicated 2nd Offense and a Probation Violation. Further charges relating to the stolen vehicle and property are anticipated, McFarland PD said.

