MPD: Multiple shell casings found on Madison’s east side

(NBC15)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:39 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after multiple shell casing were found on Madison’s east side late Monday night.

MPD responded around 11:25 p.m. Monday night to the 1900 block Vondron Road for the reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found multiple shell casings and a building that was damaged by bullets.

There are no reports of injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345.  If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

