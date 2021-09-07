Advertisement

MPD searching for suspect in downtown robbery

A K9 track was completed and security footage obtained
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in downtown Madison Tuesday morning.

MPD officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Washington Avenue for report of an armed robbery at a financial institution.

According to the MPD incident report, the suspect passed notes and verbally demanded cash from the victims.

A K9 track was completed and security footage obtained. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact MPD at (608) 255-2345.

