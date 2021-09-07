MPD searching for suspect in downtown robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in downtown Madison Tuesday morning.

MPD officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Washington Avenue for report of an armed robbery at a financial institution.

According to the MPD incident report, the suspect passed notes and verbally demanded cash from the victims.

A K9 track was completed and security footage obtained. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact MPD at (608) 255-2345.

