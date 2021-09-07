Advertisement

Shell casings found after late night shot fired call in Madison

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Capping a day filled with gunfire, the Madison Police Dept. reported responding to another report of shots fired late Monday night. With this latest incident included, officers responded to at least four calls regarding shots fired, one of them deadly.

According to the report released Tuesday morning, multiple people reported hearing gunfire shortly before 11 p.m. in the Lake Point Dr. and Hoboken Rd. area. Investigators found several shell casings lying in the street.

MPD did not report any injuries or property damage.

The report noted a red Chevrolet Malibu was seen leaving the area. However, police quickly pointed out that investigators do not know if the sedan is linked to the gunfire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

