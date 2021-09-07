Son attacks mom with swords in Monona apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A mother suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night when her son allegedly attacked her with two swords after she reportedly told him she would not give him money and a phone.

According to the Monona Police Dept., Sylvester Mahomes, Jr., was arrested shortly after the incident and has been booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of attempted first degree homicide, armed robbery, and armed burglary.

According to police, Mahomes is accused of cutting and stabbing his mother several times with the swords.

In a statement, Chief Brian Chaney Austin said officers had found the victim after responding shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday to a reported violent domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 300 block of Owen Rd. She was rushed by Monona Fire/EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

“We are working to provide support to the victim, her family, and all who have been impacted by this horrific offense,” Austin continued, adding his appreciation for the police and fire personnel who were able to provide life-saving care to the mother.

