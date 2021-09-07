Two-vehicle crash leads to closure on Aberg Ave.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A two-vehicle crash had led to lane closures Monday night on Madison’s east side, according to Dane Co. Dispatch.

Authorities received a call about a vehicle crash near Packers Ave. at about 9:40 p.m.

EMS arrived on scene at Packers Ave. and Aberg Ave.

The westbound lanes of the ramp on Aberg Ave. leading to Packers Ave. are closed, Dispatch said.

