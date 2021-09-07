Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash leads to closure on Aberg Ave.

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A two-vehicle crash had led to lane closures Monday night on Madison’s east side, according to Dane Co. Dispatch.

Authorities received a call about a vehicle crash near Packers Ave. at about 9:40 p.m.

EMS arrived on scene at Packers Ave. and Aberg Ave.

The westbound lanes of the ramp on Aberg Ave. leading to Packers Ave. are closed, Dispatch said.

NBC15 is continuing to follow the investigation.

