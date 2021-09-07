Advertisement

Veterans eligible to win tickets to Wis. Badger Salute to Veterans football game

Veterans and services members can receive up to two tickets
(WEAU)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs announced Tuesday they are giving away free tickets for the Wisconsin Badger Salute to Veterans football game.

The Badgers take on the Army on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Camp Randall Stadium.

According to the release, veterans and service members are eligible to enter the ticket lottery online and win up to two tickets.

The Department of Veterans Affairs thanked the University of Wisconsin Athletic Department for providing the tickets each year so that veterans can enjoy the game.

