Warmer with a Few Showers Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front to the west of here is expected to move toward southern Wisconsin today. As it approaches, showers and thunderstorms we be developing in a narrow band that will push through southern Wisconsin during the midday and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be a little above average for today. Highs are expected in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Cooler temperatures will then follow behind the cold front on Wednesday and Thursday. High will be in the middle 70s both days. The forecast for the upcoming weekend looks good with sunshine and highs near 80 degrees.

A warm day is expected today. Highs will be in the lower 80s with rain likely. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, then becoming mostly sunny. High 77. Wind: Southwest 10-15 gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 57 Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 74.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 74.

