Advertisement

West Allis police investigate child’s death as homicide

West Allis police investigate a homicide on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
West Allis police investigate a homicide on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.(TMJ4)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Police in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis say they are investigating the death of a 6-year-old boy as a homicide.

Authorities say they received a 911 call about 3 p.m. Monday reporting the child had a “possible knife wound to his stomach.”

First responders arrived and began life-saving efforts. The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police say there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office planned to do an autopsy Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began
Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
State Dept. recommends 19 cities to Afghan, Iraqi immigrants; no Wisconsin cities on list
The Madison Police Dept. released this photograph of a suspect in an armed robbery on Sept. 2,...
Convenience store on Madison’s west side robbed at gunpoint
Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be filled with fans when the season opens on Sept. 4.
New COVID-19 rules for Badger Game Day

Latest News

The 16-year-old is believed to be traveling with an unknown person from Madison.
Missing 16-year-old found safe, Evansville police report
(FILE)
Battle rifle stolen from car near downtown Madison
Martha Ln
Violent Crimes Unit takes over the investigation of a Labor Day homicide
A warm day is expected today. Highs will be in the lower 80s with rain likely.
Warmer with a Few Showers Today