Wisconsin hits COVID-19 vaccine milestone over Labor Day weekend

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin surpassed more than 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered over Labor Day weekend, plus last week marked the highest number of shots given out per week in almost three months.

There were 70,532 shots administered last week to Wisconsinites, according to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday. You would have to go back to the week of June 13 to find a higher number of vaccines given to residents.

DHS announced last week that it would be extending its $100 vaccine incentive program for residents, which was supposed to expire Monday, until Sept. 19.

So far this week, 4,118 vaccines have already been administered.

Over 55% of the state has received at least their first vaccine and nearly 52% have completed their vaccine series.

At Dane County’s current vaccination pace, it may reach 70% by the end of this week or beginning of next week for residents with a completed COVID-19 vaccine series.

COVID-19 case average sinks after holiday weekend

Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new coronavirus cases sank Tuesday, dropping by almost 200 cases.

The new rolling average is now at 1,583 cases after health officials confirmed 788 new cases Tuesday. This is the second day in a row that cases have been reported below 1,000, though fewer cases are typically reported at the beginning of a work week.

Since the start of the pandemic, DHS has identified 672,271 cases.

DHS added one new COVID-19 death on Tuesday, bringing the total ever in Wisconsin to 7,667.

