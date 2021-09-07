Wreck shuts down left lane on I-39 northbound near Poynette

POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - The left lane of I-39 northbound near Poynette is closed Tuesday afternoon due to crash.

An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the crash occurred around 4:35 p.m. on the interstate at mile marker 115.4, which is in Columbia County.

Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to the crash.

The agency expects the incident to last about two hours.

This is a breaking news story and NBC15 will update this article as details develop.

