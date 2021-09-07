Advertisement

Wreck shuts down left lane on I-39 northbound near Poynette

A crash on I-39 northbound near Poynette has shut down the left lane.
A crash on I-39 northbound near Poynette has shut down the left lane.(Wisconsin DOT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - The left lane of I-39 northbound near Poynette is closed Tuesday afternoon due to crash.

An alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the crash occurred around 4:35 p.m. on the interstate at mile marker 115.4, which is in Columbia County.

Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to the crash.

The agency expects the incident to last about two hours.

This is a breaking news story and NBC15 will update this article as details develop.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
State Dept. recommends 19 cities to Afghan, Iraqi immigrants; no Wisconsin cities on list
Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be filled with fans when the season opens on Sept. 4.
New COVID-19 rules for Badger Game Day

Latest News

Customers react to low stock in grocery items
How grocery supply chain issues could impact your next shopping trip
How grocery supply chain issues could impact your next shopping trip
How grocery supply chain issues could impact your next shopping trip
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations top 1,000