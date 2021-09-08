Advertisement

New poll: Almost half of Wis. voters approve of Gov. Evers

(wsaw)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 8, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Almost half of Wisconsin voters approve of the way Governor Tony Evers is doing his job, according to a newly released poll from a conservative law group.

Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty’s poll finds that 48% of voters approve of Evers, while 47% disapprove.

The state is just over a year out from the next gubernatorial race.

In a different poll conducted by the Marquette Law School and released in August, it found 50% of voters approved of the governor and 43% disprove.

WILL’s poll, conducted by Scott Rasmussen, also found 47% of Wisconsin voters approve of the way President Joe Biden is performing, while 51% disapprove. The poll was taken prior to the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

Poll organizers note there was an even split between those who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 versus those who voted for Donald Trump, both at 44%.

WILL’s poll also found a strong support for election reforms, with 84% supporting the requirement of showing a photo ID before voting.

“These results indicate that secure elections and uniform election practices are not a partisan issue,” WILL Research Director Will Flanders, said.

The organization surveyed 1,000 voters from August 22-28 and had a margin of error of 3.1%.

