Autopsy completed in Beloit homicide of 19-year-old man

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office completed the autopsy of a 19-year-old homicide victim Tuesday, saying the man was likely shot two days before he was found dead.

In an update from the City of Beloit, it notes an official time of death is not available and could take several weeks to determine. Officials say the man was shot Friday evening.

Beloit Police Department officers were called around 7:55 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of Portland Avenue for a man down, who was later determined to have been shot.

Officers did investigate a shots fired call around 9:30 p.m. Friday and recovered shell casings after canvassing the area.

During the investigation, neighbors told officers that people involved in the incident ran away toward Vine Street. Police say they found no evidence of blood in the neighborhood and no reports of anyone being shot at that time.

Chief Andre Sayles also reviewed hours of body camera footage and other evidence, noting the victim’s body was not visible during the time they were there.

Police believe the victim had ties to Beloit, but did not identify him in their updated release.

Anyone with any information on this homicide is urged to call the Rock County Dispatch Center at (608-757-2244), Crime Stoppers (608-362-7463) or send an anonymous tip online.

