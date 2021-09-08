City leaders, developers breaking ground on Madison Yards project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison leaders will join the celebration Wednesday of a new development on the city’s west side.

Deputy Mayor Christie Baumel and Alder Arvina Martin are set to be on hand as developers break ground on Phase 1 for the new Madison Yards project, at the corner of University Ave. and N. Segoe Rd.

This first part of the project will be anchored by a new Whole Foods location, which puts it several blocks west of the current one on University Ave. It will also house 273 luxury apartments as well as over 150,000 sq. feet of office and retail space.

When completed, the developers, Smith Gilbane, say the 21-acre site will have over 500 residential units with its own green space, while the amount of space for businesses will blossom to 750,000 sq. feet.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.