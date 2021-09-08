Advertisement

City leaders, developers breaking ground on Madison Yards project

Madison Yards concept image
Madison Yards concept image(Summit Gilbane)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison leaders will join the celebration Wednesday of a new development on the city’s west side.

Deputy Mayor Christie Baumel and Alder Arvina Martin are set to be on hand as developers break ground on Phase 1 for the new Madison Yards project, at the corner of University Ave. and N. Segoe Rd.

This first part of the project will be anchored by a new Whole Foods location, which puts it several blocks west of the current one on University Ave. It will also house 273 luxury apartments as well as over 150,000 sq. feet of office and retail space.

When completed, the developers, Smith Gilbane, say the 21-acre site will have over 500 residential units with its own green space, while the amount of space for businesses will blossom to 750,000 sq. feet.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began
The Madison Police Dept. released this photograph of a suspect in an armed robbery on Sept. 2,...
Convenience store on Madison’s west side robbed at gunpoint
The 16-year-old is believed to be traveling with an unknown person from Madison.
Missing 16-year-old found safe, Evansville police report

Latest News

Students back in the classroom at UW-Madison
Students back in the classroom at UW-Madison
West Allis police investigate a homicide on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
Woman arrested in homicide of 6-year-old boy in West Allis
Students return for the fall semester
Students return to the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus
Report: COVID-19 pandemic driving alcohol sales in Wisconsin