Clemson transfer Mellusi enjoys heavy workload with Badgers

FILE - Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger (8) rushes in the first quarter of an NCAA college...
FILE - Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger (8) rushes in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi isn’t complaining about his heavy workload and the physical toll it might take over the course of the season.

The Clemson transfer left behind an annual College Football Playoff contender for the opportunity to be a feature back.

Mellusi spent the summer bulking himself up to make sure he was ready. And he carried the ball more in his first game with the Badgers than he did in the entire 2020 season with Clemson.

Mellusi ran for 121 yards on 31 attempts and scored the Badgers’ lone touchdown in a 16-10 loss to Penn State.

