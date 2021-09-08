Advertisement

Cooler Temperatures for Today and Thursday

Highs are expected in the lower 70s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front has pushed off to the east of Wisconsin. Behind the front, cooler temperatures and breezy conditions are expected for today. With high pressure driving in from the northwest, skies will be sunny for the next several day. Temperatures will be a little below average for today. Highs are expected in the lower 70s. Northwesterly wind will increase through the morning and settle in at around 15 mph during the afternoon. Another cool day is anticipated for tomorrow with highs again in the lower 70s. The forecast for the upcoming weekend looks good with sunshine and highs in the middle 80s Saturday and around 80 degrees Sunday.

Cooler temperatures will be seen over the next couple days. It will get warmer again by the end...
Cooler temperatures will be seen over the next couple days. It will get warmer again by the end of the week.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 73. Wind: Northwest 10-15 gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 54. Wind: Northwest 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 72.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 79.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began
The Madison Police Dept. released this photograph of a suspect in an armed robbery on Sept. 2,...
Convenience store on Madison’s west side robbed at gunpoint
The 16-year-old is believed to be traveling with an unknown person from Madison.
Missing 16-year-old found safe, Evansville police report

Latest News

Lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures are headed our way!
Breezy & Cooler Mid-week
Tuesday Extended Forecast
Breezy & Sunny for the next few days
A warm day is expected today. Highs will be in the lower 80s with rain likely.
Warmer with a Few Showers Today
Scattered showers and a few storms are possible along a cold front late Tuesday morning and...
Tuesday cold front brings a few storms & gusty winds