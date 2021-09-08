Cooler Temperatures for Today and Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front has pushed off to the east of Wisconsin. Behind the front, cooler temperatures and breezy conditions are expected for today. With high pressure driving in from the northwest, skies will be sunny for the next several day. Temperatures will be a little below average for today. Highs are expected in the lower 70s. Northwesterly wind will increase through the morning and settle in at around 15 mph during the afternoon. Another cool day is anticipated for tomorrow with highs again in the lower 70s. The forecast for the upcoming weekend looks good with sunshine and highs in the middle 80s Saturday and around 80 degrees Sunday.

Cooler temperatures will be seen over the next couple days. It will get warmer again by the end of the week. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 73. Wind: Northwest 10-15 gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 54. Wind: Northwest 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 72.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 79.

