COVID-19 cases, deaths jump Wed. in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin health officials confirmed 17 people had died due to COVID-19 Wednesday, as deaths in the state continue to trend in a grim direction.

Coronavirus deaths over the past month have been picking up again since an all-time low in July, when the rolling average hit zero at one point.

The new average number of deaths is at eight on Wednesday, according to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, which is four times higher than it was one month ago. Deaths are still relatively low when compared to the winter months, with a peak of 104 deaths in a single day in November of 2020.

DHS reports 7,686 Wisconsinites have died of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

There were also 2,064 COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday, bringing the new total up in the state to nearly 675,000. The rolling average has been decreasing over the past few days after a dip in cases from the holiday weekend but inched up Wednesday to 1,590.

Dane Co. nears 70% with a completed vaccine series

Dane County is fewer than 0.3 percent points away from reaching 70% of its residents with a completed vaccine series.

The 18-24 age group in the county is bringing the average down, with 59.3% of young adults having completed their series. Every other age group is above 70%, with those ages 65 and older being at almost 95%.

Of all Wisconsinites, 55.4% have received at least their first shot and 52% have completed their shot series.

So far this week, 9,956 doses have been administered to residents.

