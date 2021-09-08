Advertisement

Dane Co. health dept. braces for the “long haul” with COVID-19, looks to add 19 new positions

(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Our department has been responding to the COVID-19 pandemic for over a year and a half and the pandemic is not going away anytime soon.”

That was the warning from Public Health Madison Director Janel Heinrich. And, in a sign of just how long health officials expect COVID-19 to weigh on the community, Dane County’s health dept. plans to fill nearly 20 new positions for the next several years.

The agency reported Wednesday that a multi-million-dollar package of state and federal grants will allow it to create 19 jobs with the agency – and that money will fund those roles through the end of 2024.

“These new, multi-year positions are needed immediately to sustain the response over the near,-to mid-term, while also maintaining the ‘normal’ high level of programmatic services,” Heinrich explained.

According to its statement, PHMDC wants to add positions for disease control, testing, vaccination, compliance, operational planning and infrastructure, communications systems, recovery and resiliency, and preparedness capabilities.

While the agency states the money is lined up, it will need approval from both the City of Madison and Dane Co. before hiring can begin. However, both Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi endorsed the initiative.

“We’ve all learned how incredibly important our public health department is over the last year and a half,” Rhodes-Conway said, adding “and we know we need them to keep responding to COVID-19. But we also need them to return to their other work as well, and these positions will allow that.”

Parisi, meanwhile acknowledged that “COVID-19 is here for the long-haul” and echoed the Madison mayor’s statement that PHMDC needs to handle its routine services in addition to continuing with its pandemic response.

The Dane Co. Board is expected to take up the issue on Thursday, while a similar resolution is on the city’s docket for the Common Council’s Sept. 21 meeting.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin

Latest News

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
COVID-19 cases, deaths jump Wed. in Wisconsin
Beloit Memorial High School
Beloit Memorial High students released after ‘soft lockdown;’ police investigate anonymous threat outside the school
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
FILE - Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger (8) rushes in the first quarter of an NCAA college...
Clemson transfer Mellusi enjoys heavy workload with Badgers