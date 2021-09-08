Advertisement

Dane Co. officials identify 20-year-old man killed in shooting

The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified a 20-year-old Madison man who was killed in a shooting on Labor Day.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office states that Nicholas Cooke died as a result of his injuries from a firearm.

Authorities arrived around 6:45 p.m. to the 4600 block of Martha Lane on Monday for a shooting. Officials took Cooke to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The medical examiner’s office is conducting more testing.

The Madison Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is still investigating this death.

