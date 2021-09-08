Dane County Sheriffs searching for missing 24-year-old

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding 24-year-old Taylor R. Haberman.

Haberman of Burke, Wisconsin was last seen the evening of Sept. 6. He is believed to be driving a Gray Chevrolet Silverado with the Wisconsin license plate LP2670.

Officials say he is a white male, approximately 5′8″, 150 pounds.

Haberman did not tell anyone where he was going, but authorities say he is an avid hunter, and may have taken his truck and camo colored kayak to a local hunting spot.

Haberman may have gone to an area hunting location with his camo colored kayak. (Dane County Sheriff's Office)

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office asks the community and hunters to be on the lookout for Haberman and his truck and kayak.

If anyone has information or has had recent contact with Taylor, please contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (608)284-6900 or call 911.

