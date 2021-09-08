Advertisement

Dentures lost at state fair, owner to be reunited soon

The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.
The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.(Source: Illinois State Police District 13 DuQuoin, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Some dentures lost at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield will soon be back in the mouth of their owner.

The Illinois State Police took to social media this week, showing a picture of a smiling trooper holding the false teeth in the bottom of a clear plastic cup.

“Are you missing something?” the Facebook post asked.

In a “breaking news” update, ISP announced their toothy case had been solved.

“The owner has been in contact with the lost and found and should be reunited with their previously misplaced pearly whites very soon,” the post said. “Thank you to all that made this reunion a reality. Thank you and now back to your regularly scheduled scrolling.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
The Madison Police Dept. released this photograph of a suspect in an armed robbery on Sept. 2,...
Convenience store on Madison’s west side robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

A Minnesota farmer has put his own spin on the traditional corn maze by creating a hemp maze to...
Farmer makes a hemp field maze
Mementos of lives lost on 9/11 help put the tragedy in perspective.
Artifacts of 9/11 share 'pieces of truth' in victims stories
Haberman was last seen the evening of Sept. 6.
Missing 24-year-old in Dane Co. found safe
Two seniors are recovering, thanks to five heroes who pulled them out of their burning car....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans rescue couple from burning car