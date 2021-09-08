Advertisement

Downtown Sun Prairie’s Fall Beer Taste returns next weekend

General Distributors is the primary beer distributor for the festival.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Prost! Beer lovers will be able to gather next weekend in Sun Prairie for the city’s Oktoberfest.

Over 20 businesses will participate in the event, pouring 3 ounce samples of up to two flavors of beer, ale or cider. Businesses are also encouraged to provide snacks, Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) said.

This is the fourth year Fall Beer Taste- Downtown Sun Prairie’s Oktoberfest has been held, and BID Board Chair Adam Bougie said he was excited for what’s in store.

“The BID Board is happy to host the Fall Beer Taste in Downtown Sun Prairie again,” said Bougie. “Business owners are looking forward to seeing the community out and about.”

Attendees can travel from one business to the next from 1-4 p.m. on September 18, as well as listen to music from Ed Ford and the Steve Meisner Band.

Those interested can buy tickets online. Tickets are $30, but there are also $10 tickets available for designated drivers.

