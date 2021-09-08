Advertisement

Fight hunger in Wisconsin by participating in Go Orange Day

Help fight hunger by posting a picture in Orange.
Help fight hunger by posting a picture in Orange.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Help fight hunger in southern Wisconsin by participating in Go Orange Day this Thursday.

It’s easy to participate and help families in need through Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

All you need to do is:

  1. Wear Orange (whether it’s you, your dog or your children)
  2. Take a Photo
  3. Post it to Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #Orange4SHFB
    1. Be sure to tag NBC15 and Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin!

Orange is the color for hunger awareness, which is why you’re encouraged to wear orange in the pictures.

Every photo helps Second Harvest Foodbank get closer to its goal of 3,750 photos, which will help provide almost 143,000 meals.

This is the tenth year that Second Harvest has held this initiative to help those struggling with food security.

