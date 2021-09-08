Advertisement

Lauer shines as Brewers roll to 10-0 blowout of Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer throws during the first inning of a baseball game...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer allowed four hits in seven innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer in his return to the lineup and Eduardo Escobar knocked in three runs as the Brewers maintained their franchise-record 11-game lead in the NL Central over the Cincinnati Reds.

Kolten Wong and Christian Yelich added two RBIs each.

The Phillies fell 2 1/2 games behind the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves.

