Madison works to understand how it can make streets more inclusive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is working to understand how it can make its streets more inclusive.

Officials announced Tuesday that they were asking people with disabilities and their families to take a survey by sending in their experience with traveling around town. The survey is part of Madison’s Let’s Talk Streets Initiative, which is working to better plan how streets work.

The City hopes that by having this information, it will help it make decisions about street design in the future and how to make them safer.

Challenges related to mobility, daily transportation issues and values when it relates to street design are all factors the City is asking people to consider.

The survey will close by September 28 and can be taken online.

