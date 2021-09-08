Advertisement

Madison works to understand how it can make streets more inclusive

Downtown Madison
Downtown Madison(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is working to understand how it can make its streets more inclusive.

Officials announced Tuesday that they were asking people with disabilities and their families to take a survey by sending in their experience with traveling around town. The survey is part of Madison’s Let’s Talk Streets Initiative, which is working to better plan how streets work.

The City hopes that by having this information, it will help it make decisions about street design in the future and how to make them safer.

Challenges related to mobility, daily transportation issues and values when it relates to street design are all factors the City is asking people to consider.

The survey will close by September 28 and can be taken online.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
State Dept. recommends 19 cities to Afghan, Iraqi immigrants; no Wisconsin cities on list
Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be filled with fans when the season opens on Sept. 4.
New COVID-19 rules for Badger Game Day

Latest News

Madison Police detectives have been investigating a string of 5 armed robberies that occurred...
Same man suspected to be involved in 5 Madison robberies
Afghan evacuees look through shoes at a donation facility run by U.S. Soldiers and civilians at...
Donations for Afghan refugees arrive at Fort McCoy
Donations for Afghan refugees arrive at Fort McCoy
Donations for Afghan refugees arrive at Fort McCoy
Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers visit Fort McCoy
Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers visit Fort McCoy