Man accused in Milwaukee shooting added to most wanted list
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused of killing two people and wounding three others at a holiday picnic in Milwaukee more than 15 years ago has been added to the FBI’s list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives.
Authorities say Octaviano Juarez-Corro confronted his estranged wife at a 2006 Memorial Day picnic in South Shore Park and demanded to see his daughter. When his wife refused and told him to leave, Juarez-Corro pulled out a handgun and shot five people.
He has since been on the run.
The most wanted designation carries a $100,000 reward for information leading directly to the arrest of Juarez-Corro. Agents said he has ties to Wisconsin and California and is believed to be in Mexico. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.