Advertisement

Man accused in Milwaukee shooting added to most wanted list

Octaviano Juarez-Corro
Octaviano Juarez-Corro(FBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused of killing two people and wounding three others at a holiday picnic in Milwaukee more than 15 years ago has been added to the FBI’s list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives.

Authorities say Octaviano Juarez-Corro confronted his estranged wife at a 2006 Memorial Day picnic in South Shore Park and demanded to see his daughter. When his wife refused and told him to leave, Juarez-Corro pulled out a handgun and shot five people.

He has since been on the run.

The most wanted designation carries a $100,000 reward for information leading directly to the arrest of Juarez-Corro. Agents said he has ties to Wisconsin and California and is believed to be in Mexico. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Octaviano Juarez-Corro, age progressed to 45 years old
Octaviano Juarez-Corro, age progressed to 45 years old(FBI)
Octaviano Juarez-Corro, age progressed to 45 years old
Octaviano Juarez-Corro, age progressed to 45 years old(FBI)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began

Latest News

Madison Firefighter/EMT Rob Verhelst
Remembering 9/11: Madison firefighter reflects on how search at Ground Zero has impacted his life
Remembering 9/11: Madison firefighter reflects on how search at Ground Zero has impacted his life
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
Dane Co. officials identify 20-year-old man killed in shooting
Downtown Sun Prairie’s Fall Beer Taste returns next weekend