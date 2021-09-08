Advertisement

Report: COVID-19 pandemic driving alcohol sales in Wisconsin

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report suggests people are buying dramatically more alcohol during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum released findings Wednesday that show revenue from state excise taxes on alcohol during the year that ended June 30 increased almost 17% over the $63.3 million they brought in the prior year.

The increase likely will be the largest percentage jump since 1972 if the preliminary data holds. Between 2009 and 2020 the percentage increase in alcohol tax revenue exceeded 2.4% in only one year.

The report said increased drinking may not be surprising given rising stress over personal health, job losses and a lack of leisure activities as the pandemic continues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide
Aerial footage of scene of the shooting, on Sept. 3, 2021.
Police kill alleged carjacker outside Wisconsin Walmart
The Sun Prairie School District reports 22 active COVID-19 cases out of over 8,000 in-person...
Over 100 Sun Prairie students in COVID-19 quarantine since school began
The Madison Police Dept. released this photograph of a suspect in an armed robbery on Sept. 2,...
Convenience store on Madison’s west side robbed at gunpoint
The 16-year-old is believed to be traveling with an unknown person from Madison.
Missing 16-year-old found safe, Evansville police report

Latest News

Students back in the classroom at UW-Madison
Students back in the classroom at UW-Madison
Madison Yards concept image
City leaders, developers breaking ground on Madison Yards project
West Allis police investigate a homicide on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
Woman arrested in homicide of 6-year-old boy in West Allis
Cooler temperatures will be seen over the next couple day. It will get warmer again by the end...
Cooler Temperatures for Today and Thursday